Donald Trump Says He's Decided On Running Mate For 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump claimed he's already decided on a running mate if elected as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election during a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, televised by FOX News Wednesday (January 10) night.

“Well, I can’t tell you that really,” Trump told FOX News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the moderators for the event.

“I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” he added.

The former president also claimed he had plenty of options while blasting "stiffs" from his previous administration.

“I have a lot of people that want to work with me,” Trump said. “I have people calling — just as I’m getting on the stage, I had a call from two of the very most important people in the military wanting to come work for me.”

“Everybody wants to come to work for us. We’re gonna have no trouble. We had great people [in his first term], we had a couple that were not great, stiffs, as I would call them, but that’s true with anybody,” he added.