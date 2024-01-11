FAA Opens Investigation Into Boeing Over Door Plug Falling Off Mid Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration is launching an investigation into Boeing after a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines flight at 16,000 feet.

"This investigation is a result of an incident on a Boeing Model 737-9 MAX where it lost a 'plug' type passenger door and additional discrepancies," the FAA said in a statement. "Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet."

"This incident should have never happened, and it cannot happen again," the statement said.

The agency said that the investigation will look into whether Boeing "failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations."

After the incident, the FAA ordered all Max 9 jets to be grounded and inspected. During a preliminary inspection, United Airlines said their technicians found loose bolts near the door plug assembly.

The manufacturer of the door plug, Spirit AeroSystems, was hit with a class action lawsuit last year that alleged "widespread quality failures."

The company said it plans to "vigorously defend against the claims" in court.