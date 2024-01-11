Kali Uchis Announces She's Expecting Her First Child With Don Toliver

The couple has been dating for nearly three years. Toliver first confirmed their relationship in 2021 during his interview with W Magazine. At the time, Don and Kali traveled to Colombia to shoot videos for their collaborations “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies" off his Life of a DON album. While they were there, Kali introduced Don to some of her family members.



“We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe,” he told the outlet. “I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation."



Kali and Don have collaborated with one another throughout the course of their relationship. They sampled Beenie Man's "Girl Dem Sugar" for their song "4 Me" off Don's 2023 LP Love Sick. A month later, Kali released her album Red Moon In Venus where they joined forces on "Fantasy." The couple performed the aforementioned track at Coachella last year.



The announcement comes just a day before Kali Uchis' ORQUÍDEAS album drops. It's her fourth studio album, and her second all-Spanish LP following her 2020 project Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).



Congratulations to Kali Uchis and Don Toliver!