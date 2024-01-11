Kali Uchis Announces She's Expecting Her First Child With Don Toliver
By Tony M. Centeno
January 11, 2024
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver plan on welcoming their first bundle of joy together in 2024.
On Thursday, January 11, the power couple announced they are expecting their first child. In a video they posted to Instagram, Kali revealed her baby bump along with never-before-seen video from her pregnancy journey that shows Don kissing on her pregnant belly. The touching video also includes throwback footage of both artists when they were kids with their parents.
"Starting our family❤️🩹 don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you," the caption reads.
The couple has been dating for nearly three years. Toliver first confirmed their relationship in 2021 during his interview with W Magazine. At the time, Don and Kali traveled to Colombia to shoot videos for their collaborations “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies" off his Life of a DON album. While they were there, Kali introduced Don to some of her family members.
“We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe,” he told the outlet. “I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation."
Kali and Don have collaborated with one another throughout the course of their relationship. They sampled Beenie Man's "Girl Dem Sugar" for their song "4 Me" off Don's 2023 LP Love Sick. A month later, Kali released her album Red Moon In Venus where they joined forces on "Fantasy." The couple performed the aforementioned track at Coachella last year.
The announcement comes just a day before Kali Uchis' ORQUÍDEAS album drops. It's her fourth studio album, and her second all-Spanish LP following her 2020 project Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).
Congratulations to Kali Uchis and Don Toliver!