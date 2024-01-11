Kanye West Reportedly Sued For Allegedly Punching A Man Seeking Autograph

Poplawski claims he demanded an apology from Ye. Instead, the artists said "Apology for what?" and began to pummel him again, which "severely injured him." Video from the night in questions shows the victim on the ground after the alleged incident. You can see Poplawski holding his head in pain while Ye argues with a woman he was with who tried to stop the altercation.



The incident was reported by numerous media outlets last year. In fact, the Los Angeles Police Department declined to file misdemeanor charges against Ye, according to Rolling Stone. Nearly two years after the incident, both Poplawski and his wife are suing Kanye. Justin claims he was a victim of assault and battery and is seeking damages for emotional distress. Meanwhile, Tiffany alleges that the incident damaged her relationship with her husband and is suing for "loss of consortium."



Ye is facing the lawsuit right before his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign is set to drop. After being delayed several times, their VULTURES album will reportedly drop on January 19.