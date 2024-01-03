Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' Album Reportedly Postponed Again

In an Instagram post, the Grammy award-winning artist posted a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Ty$. The image shows the accomplished singer in a recording booth with a mic nearby. In the comments, Yusef told fans that Ty is re-recording his contributions to VULTURES. When a fan asked what song in particular is he re-recording, he replied "all of em" and also told a fan that Ty is redoing verses and making new ones. While it sounds like the album is being reconstructed, Yusef reassured fans that Ye is not scrapping the album like he did with Yandhi.



Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been working to overcome several hurdles that might've have led to the album's delay. After their search for a distributor, Ye and Ty decided to release it independently. They fueled hype by previewing songs from the album on several occasions. The title track premiered on a Chicago radio station in November before they played a majority of the LP during two listening sessions. One of the stand-out tracks "Everybody" interpolates Backstreet Boys' hit, but the song wasn't approved by the veteran boy band. "New Body" was also included on the tracklist, however, Nicki Minaj refused to clear the track.



As of this report, there hasn't been any updates on the status of both aforementioned records. There's also no confirmed release date for the album.