Texas Local Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize After Kwik Stop Run

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

January 11, 2024

I bathe in money! Funny beautiful wealthy attractive african wom
Photo: Getty Images

A resident of Lubbock recently experienced the thrill of claiming a $1 million top prize in the Millionaire Maker scratch ticket game, courtesy of the Texas Lottery®.

The winning ticket was acquired at the Kwik Stop situated at 4719 58th St., Lubbock, etching another tale of success into the city's lottery history. Choosing to maintain a shroud of anonymity, the claimant added an air of mystery to their newfound wealth.

This victory marked the sixth instance of a fortunate participant securing the coveted $1 million prize out of the 15 available in the Millionaire Maker game. The game itself is an enticing venture, promising an awe-inspiring total prize pool that exceeds a staggering $200 million. The allure of potential winnings has attracted countless participants, each hoping to be the next fortunate soul to join the ranks of lottery millionaires.

The Millionaire Maker game, with its enticing prizes, beckons players with overall odds of one in 3.54 to claim any prize, including those that cover the initial investment—a fact encapsulated by break-even rewards. This statistic underscores both the thrill and challenge that participants face, heightening the excitement surrounding each scratch of the ticket.

As Lubbock continues to revel in the success stories emerging from the Millionaire Maker game, the atmosphere of anticipation and possibility continues to grow, providing an extra layer of excitement to an already electrifying lottery experience.

