Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Announces Decision On Future
By Jason Hall
January 11, 2024
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his decision to return for his redshirt junior season, foregoing the 2024 NFL Draft, in a video shared on his Instagram account Thursday (January 11).
"Dear Longhorn Nation, ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing football at the University of Texas," Ewers said. "I couldn't be more thankful for all my teammates and coaches, and I'm beyond grateful to be in the position I'm in. God has shown me who I am these past two years that I have been here, and through the ups and downs, these fans and this university have always had my back. With that being said, I'm coming back. Hook 'Em."
Ewers led Texas to a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth after throwing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 272 of 394 passing, while also recording 75 yards and five touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts during the 2023 regular season.
“I want to be the quarterback who worked every year to get better," Ewers told ESPN's Pete Thamel after announcing his decision. "The quarterback who loved his teammates, the quarterback who won a lot of football games and brought Texas football back to the top of college football where it belongs.”
The former No. 1 overall prospect transferred to Texas in 2022 after redshirting at Ohio State in 2021. Ewers' decision reportedly won't affect the status of redshirt freshman and former five-star prospect Arch Manning, who intended to stay at Texas regardless, according to SI.com.