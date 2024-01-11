Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Announces Decision On Future

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his decision to return for his redshirt junior season, foregoing the 2024 NFL Draft, in a video shared on his Instagram account Thursday (January 11).

"Dear Longhorn Nation, ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing football at the University of Texas," Ewers said. "I couldn't be more thankful for all my teammates and coaches, and I'm beyond grateful to be in the position I'm in. God has shown me who I am these past two years that I have been here, and through the ups and downs, these fans and this university have always had my back. With that being said, I'm coming back. Hook 'Em."