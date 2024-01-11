Watch The First Trailer Of Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back To Black'

The first look at the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has arrived. On Thursday, January 11th, Studio Canal UK revealed an international teaser trailer showing actress Marisa Abela transformed as the late Winehouse in the upcoming film Back to Black.

The brief trailer features one of Winehouse's most iconic songs "Back to Black," while a montage of various eras of her career and glimpses of her personal life unfolds onscreen. The trailer also introduces Skins actor Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil and The Crown actress Lesley Manville as her mother Janis Winehouse.

The film has yet to set an official release date. Watch the new trailer below.