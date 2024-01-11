Watch The First Trailer Of Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back To Black'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 11, 2024
The first look at the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has arrived. On Thursday, January 11th, Studio Canal UK revealed an international teaser trailer showing actress Marisa Abela transformed as the late Winehouse in the upcoming film Back to Black.
The brief trailer features one of Winehouse's most iconic songs "Back to Black," while a montage of various eras of her career and glimpses of her personal life unfolds onscreen. The trailer also introduces Skins actor Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil and The Crown actress Lesley Manville as her mother Janis Winehouse.
The film has yet to set an official release date. Watch the new trailer below.
A description of Back to Black from the studio reads as follows:
"A celebration of the most iconic – and much missed – homegrown star of the 21st century, BACK TO BLACK tells the extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, BACK TO BLACK honours Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons. An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent."
The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and also features Eddie Marsan, Bronson Webb, Ansu Kabia, and Harley Bird.
Music fans mourned the death of Winehouse, who struggled with substance abuse and addiction, when she died of alcohol poisoning on July 23rd, 2011, at the age of 27.