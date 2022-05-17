Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For 'Regrettable' Joke About Amy Winehouse

Neil Patrick Harris has apologized for an old joke about the death of Amy Winehouse.

The How I Met Your Mother actor came under fire recently after a photo resurfaced of a "themed" meat platter from a Halloween party he and husband David Burtka threw over a decade ago, per Entertainment Weekly. The photo, which depicts the "corpse" of the late Grammy Award-winning singer, caught the attention of many on social media over the weekend, causing the Broadway star to catch heat for the "graphic" and "inappropriate" image.

On Monday (May 16), Harris issued a statement to EW acknowledging the "hurt" is caused and apologizing for the poor joke, calling it "regrettable."

"A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago," he said. "It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011 at just 27 years old, three months before Harris' party displayed a buffet platter depicting "the corpse of Amy Winehouse." According to Us Weekly, this isn't the first time the controversial image has sparked debate but it is the first time Harris has addressed it.