Young Thug's Lawyer Plays Rich Gang's 'Lifestyle' During YSL Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
January 11, 2024
One of Young Thug's biggest hits was played in the courtroom during the YSL trial.
On Thursday, January 11, Day 18 of the YSL trial began with Thugger's lawyer Brian Steel playing Rich Gang's 2014 smash "Lifestyle." According to law reporter Meghann Cuniff, the video for the song was played during his cross-examination of witness Trontavious "Tick" Stephens. As the video played, the camera panned around to all the co-defendants. Thug tried to keep his head as the song played while others could be seen putting their face in their hands. Afterward, Steel asked Stephens about Birdman and Rich Homie Quan, who are listed as the State's witnesses in the trial.
The Young Thug / YSL trial opened today with Rich Gang's "Lifestyle" playing as the camera panned to the six defendants.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 11, 2024
(It's part of a video Thug's lawyer wants to play in his cross of Tick today, but the judge doesn't think it should come in through another witness.) pic.twitter.com/PPmlmq9Sxc
Stephens has been called to the witness stand several times as the trial continues to sluggishly move forward following a couple of delays. Yesterday, Steel cross-examined the co-founder of YSL and asked why he accepted a plea deal. Stephens said it was due to the poor living conditions at the Fulton County Jail. He also claimed that he feared for his life while he was locked up.
Later on, Steel asked Stephens about a photo of Young Thug, which showed him holding up his hand in a shape that the State believed to be a Bloods gang sign. Stephens said that it was actually a reference to Gunna and Thug's collaboration "Pushin P." Afterward, Young Thug's defense team played the "Pushin P" music video for the court.
They are now playing the entire Pushin P music video in open court with trash speakers 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/51LcsWYepH— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) January 10, 2024
Young Thug and his co-defendants are currently facing several charges including violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The YSL trial is expected to last for months, especially with all the previous delays that have pushed the proceedings back further. For now, the trial will pause until it picks back up on January 22.