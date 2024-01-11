Young Thug's Lawyer Plays Rich Gang's 'Lifestyle' During YSL Trial

Stephens has been called to the witness stand several times as the trial continues to sluggishly move forward following a couple of delays. Yesterday, Steel cross-examined the co-founder of YSL and asked why he accepted a plea deal. Stephens said it was due to the poor living conditions at the Fulton County Jail. He also claimed that he feared for his life while he was locked up.



Later on, Steel asked Stephens about a photo of Young Thug, which showed him holding up his hand in a shape that the State believed to be a Bloods gang sign. Stephens said that it was actually a reference to Gunna and Thug's collaboration "Pushin P." Afterward, Young Thug's defense team played the "Pushin P" music video for the court.