Alabama Negotiating Deal With Nick Saban's Replacement: Report

The Alabama Crimson Tide are reportedly negotiating with Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to replace retiring seven-time national champion Nick Saban, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN on Friday (January 12).

DeBoer is days removed from a loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Final on Monday (January 8), which followed an undefeated season and Pac-12 championship. The 49-year-old would inherit a team that was one game away from the College Football Playoff Final, having made its record eighth appearance before lost to Michigan, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal in Pasadena, California.

Washington athletic director Troy Dannen reportedly made an aggressive pitch to keep DeBoer, which would've made him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in college football and doubled his current annual salary of $4.2 million, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.