Michigan Caps Off Controversial Season With First National Title Since 1997

The Michigan Wolverines capped off a controversial season with their first national championship in 26 years, defeating the Washington Huskies, 34-13, during the College Football Playoff Final at NRG Stadium in Houston Monday (January 8) night.

The Wolverines recorded more than 300 yards rushing, which included running backs Blake Corum (134 yards, two touchdowns) and Donovan Edwards (104 yards, two touchdowns) combining for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 27 attempts. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished with 140 yards on 10 of 18 passing.

Michigan's national championship follows an undefeated regular season that began and ended with head coach Jim Harbaugh serving multiple suspensions. Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension for "severe breach of conduct," for allegedly misleading investigators during a probe into accusations that he had improper contact with a recruit, which escalated his actions from a level 2 violation, which is deemed a "significant breach of conduct," according to NCAA guidelines.

The former Michigan quarterback was later suspended for the team's last three games in relation to an alleged sign-stealing scheme conducted by former staffer Connor Stallions, though the Big Ten claimed there was no evidence found that directly implicated Harbaugh. Michigan's win also comes amid speculation that Harbaugh, who had previously coached the San Francisco 49ers prior to returning to his alma matter, is being targeted by several NFL teams, which he has yet to address publicly.