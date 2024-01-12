A New Year's resolution adds a dash of excitement and a promise of new experiences to the upcoming year. The decision to make travel a focal point not only inspires exploration of diverse landscapes but also offers opportunities for personal growth, cultural enrichment and the creation of lasting memories. In setting the resolution to travel more, one commits to a year filled with adventure, discovery and the chance to broaden horizons.

Reader’s Digest is willing to help those keep their goal of traveling this year if that is something that piques their interest. A recent list of the best places to travel to in 2024 was published by the trusted site:

“If you’ve been to an airport recently, what we’re about to tell you will come as no surprise: Travel is back in a BIG way. Travelers are hitting the skies—and the rails, roads and seas—in record numbers, looking for the best places to travel. With COVID closures now securely in our rearview window, the world is open again, and we are here for it.

So what does that mean for 2024? “We’re looking at a wave of excitement over traveling with family and friends,” according to Heather Heverling, managing director of Audley Travel. “One thing we’re seeing a lot of is ‘skip-gen’ travel,” when grandparents take their grandkids on vacations but leave the parents at home. “The grandparents spent COVID waiting for opportunities to see the world—they don’t want to wait anymore, and they want to see their bucket list with their grandkids,” she says. (We say: Those are some lucky kids!)

And while domestic travel will certainly be popular, people are also looking to expand their horizons. Interest in Japan is booming, says Heverling. And there’s a desire to leave the crowds behind and find hidden gems in spots like France, where many people will be headed to watch the Olympics this summer.

We know—there are so many amazing places to go and cool things to see, and it’s hard to narrow things down! To help you pick the perfect spot, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to visit in 2024, whether you’re looking for quick trips, beach getaways, cheap places to travel, city experiences or far-flung adventures. Read on to get a whole year’s worth of inspiration!”

Included in these notable mentions is, deservedly, Horse Country, Kentucky:

“Why you should go: The 150th Kentucky Derby and the equine culture of Lexington

We think 2024 is the perfect year to scratch the Kentucky Derby off your travel sports list, when the longest-running sporting event in the United States celebrates its 150th anniversary. Although the 'First Saturday in May' celebration has had some issues in the last few years, equine culture is alive and well and being celebrated in nearby Lexington, just 70 miles east of Louisville. Known as the Horse Capital of the World, Lexington is home to plenty of stables, and you can watch the Derby’s qualifying races in April and October here. (This “shoulder season” is also a more affordable time to travel.) Plus, Lexington excels in what’s called the 'horse tourism space,' since you can also visit retired steeds and even find spots to ride yourself.

You’ll also want to visit the newly created Bourbon Distillery District in Lexington for nightly food and entertainment, as well as taste aged whiskey along the Bourbon Trail, at its fantastic distilleries.

Where to stay: For a boutique hotel, try the modern Manchester, which just opened. It embraces its location with special guest programs, including private distillery tours and polo lessons. You’ll also get to enjoy two restaurants, Lost Palm (a 1960s-inspired rooftop bar) and Granddam (classic Appalachian style), plus loads of Southern charm.”