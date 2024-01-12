Scott Stapp Divulges Creed's Future Plans After Reunion Tour

Creed's hitting the road for the first time in 12 years later this year, and that might not be all they're planning. In a new interview, Scott Stapp discussed the possibility of new Creed music.

“[Guitarist] Mark [Tremonti] and I were together a couple days ago doing something like, some secret thing I can’t share,” the singer divulged. “But we were hanging out for a couple days and as we were hanging out, we just began talking about how we wrote [our 1999 album] Human Clay, and we wrote Human Clay while on the road touring My Own Prison.”

“And we wrote it at, during soundchecks, 80%, 90% of that record was written on stage during soundcheck," he recalled. "And you know what we’d do? We’d write a song and we’d get it tight and play it within three or four days of writing it, because we didn’t have enough material with just that one record to be a headliner. But we were headlining shows, so we didn’t want to fill our set with covers. So we were writing on the fly and just playing new songs, as we wrote them.”

Stapp continued: “Those were good times and both of us connected. And I could see in his eye, and I was feeling it too, that I think there’s gonna be some writing happening and it’s gonna be organic and I think it’s gonna be beautiful, man, if we get back to that place and that chemistry, which I think we’re gonna fall right back into once we start playing these songs together and we reconnect through our relationships, through the songs that we created together. … I think we’re all in a fresh space and I definitely think the creative juices are gonna flow. And so I definitely think there’s hope for some new music.”

He also spoke on the band's future after the tour. “There’s definitely been some dialogue and some conversations, about this being something that continues," Stapp explained. "But again, there’s still a little bit of that ‘let’s see how it goes’ kind of deal. So I think part of us are in the moment saying, yeah, let’s, the excitement of this let’s make this something we do all the time. And then the other half of us is, alright, well let’s see how it goes. So with both of those, headspace is kind of living together, I think that’s a positive recipe. So if everyone just shows up with that, with that right attitude, I think, not to sound cliche, but it is cliche, I think the best is yet to come for Creed.”