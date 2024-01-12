The Absolute 'Best County To Live' In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

January 12, 2024

Aerial drone view of American suburban neighborhood at daytime. Establishing shot of America's suburb. Residential single family houses pattern
Photo: iStockphoto

Would you consider your county the best place to live in Minnesota? Some might sing its praises often, while others were so tired of living there that they moved out as soon as they could. Regardless of your location preferences, there is one place in Minnesota known for being the best place to live in comparison to other counties. This place is recognized for its good schools, abundant job opportunities, affordable housing, and more!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in Minnesota is Hennepin County. Hennepin County houses 1,270,283 people.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the absolute best county to live in the entire state:

"Hennepin County includes Minneapolis; one-half of the Twin Cities; and the enormous Mall of America, America's largest indoor shopping center with stores and entertainment. In Minneapolis, visit the Walker Art Center, as well as the mural of Prince, and the Frank Gehry-designed Weisman Art Museum. In Eden Prairie, Minnesota, one of the county's suburbs, 95% of residents say the city's quality of life is above average."

For a continued list of the best counties to live in across the country visit stacker.com.

