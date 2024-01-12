Where To Try The Most Delicious Sandwich In Arizona

Sandwiches have earned widespread popularity due to their adaptable nature, convenience and an extensive range of flavor combinations. From timeless classics like ham and cheese to artisanal creations, these handheld delights have a universal charm that caters to a diverse array of tastes, making them a beloved choice across different states.

24/7 Tempo has discovered the number one sandwiches and the local eateries to try them in every U.S. state:

“One of the many pleasures of travel is discovering uncharted territory and enjoying things that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to find at home. Travel is a brief escape that allows you to meet new people, see new sites, and get a better understanding of local cultures. Food is a large part of each region’s culture, something that unites people over a shared appreciation of a dish.

Every region typically has its specific food specialties that enhance the adventure. Finding (and digging into) regional food specialties around the country is one of the great joys of travel, and among other good things to eat, every state is home to at least one local sandwich variation that’s worth hunting down.

Sandwiches are extremely versatile and the great thing about them is that they can be made with almost anything: as long as it starts with bread, the world is your oyster — or maybe your oyster po’boy. Want a classic peanut butter and jelly? Go for it. In the mood for an old-school grilled cheese or turkey and Swiss? Nice. Or maybe you’d prefer to go big with a meatball sub? They’re all delicious, and they’re all among America’s favorite sandwiches.”

The most delicious sandwich in Arizona is Torta del Rey, which can be tasted at Los Reyes de la Torta in Phoenix:

“A torta is a Mexican specialty, served on a round roll and usually loaded up with a variety of meats, melted cheese, and garnishes including tomato, onion, and avocado. Tortas are a standby at Arizona Mexican restaurants, and the epic Torta Del Rey (loaded with ham, pork, breaded beef, a sausage-chorizo omelette, tomato, caramelized onions, fresh avocado, and chipotle sauce) is exemplary.”