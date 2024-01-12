Where To Try The Most Delicious Sandwich In Texas

Sandwiches have earned widespread popularity due to their adaptable nature, convenience and an extensive range of flavor combinations. From timeless classics like ham and cheese to artisanal creations, these handheld delights have a universal charm that caters to a diverse array of tastes, making them a beloved choice across different states.

24/7 Tempo has discovered the number one sandwiches and the local eateries to try them in every U.S. state:

“One of the many pleasures of travel is discovering uncharted territory and enjoying things that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to find at home. Travel is a brief escape that allows you to meet new people, see new sites, and get a better understanding of local cultures. Food is a large part of each region’s culture, something that unites people over a shared appreciation of a dish.

Every region typically has its specific food specialties that enhance the adventure. Finding (and digging into) regional food specialties around the country is one of the great joys of travel, and among other good things to eat, every state is home to at least one local sandwich variation that’s worth hunting down.

Sandwiches are extremely versatile and the great thing about them is that they can be made with almost anything: as long as it starts with bread, the world is your oyster — or maybe your oyster po’boy. Want a classic peanut butter and jelly? Go for it. In the mood for an old-school grilled cheese or turkey and Swiss? Nice. Or maybe you’d prefer to go big with a meatball sub? They’re all delicious, and they’re all among America’s favorite sandwiches.”

The most delicious sandwich in Texas is BBQ brisket at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Llano:

“Beef is king in Texas, especially when it comes to barbecue. Smoking brisket is an art form here, where the meat is usually crusted with a pepper-heavy spice blend and smoked low and slow over post oak. It’s traditionally served with white bread to make your own sandwiches; sauce is optional.”