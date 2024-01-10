Bigger doesn't always mean better. Sometimes, in the culinary world, the most amazing options are what would be considered "hidden gems."

Here’s the reason why Love Food decided to compile a list of the most popular eateries outside of major cities that are best known for their tasty and authentic menus:

“There's no denying that America's biggest cities have foodie clout. But venture beyond the buzzing urban hubs – to the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns – and you'll find plenty of gourmet surprises. From cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to, not forgetting tiny hidden gem joints, here we reveal the out-of-town eateries you need to visit.”

In Texas, the top restaurant outside of the bustling areas is Joseph's Riverport Bar-B-Q in Jefferson:

“The giant Lonestar State is rightly famous for its barbecue, and though some cult restaurants reside in Texas's cities (we're looking at you, Franklin Barbecue), many of its top mom-and-pop joints are way out of town. That's true of Joseph's Riverport Bar-B-Q in Jefferson, Northeast Texas. The down-to-earth joint regularly makes it onto 'best of' lists and features a menu heaving with meat-stuffed sandwiches and plates of pork, brisket, sausage, and ribs.”