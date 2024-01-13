The Black Keys delivered an electrifying, career-spanning set to launch the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 13) on the Honda Center stage in Anaheim, California. The rock duo took the stage one day after they unleashed new single “Beautiful People (Stay High),” and revealed the release date of their 12th full-length studio album.

The duo — made up of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, hailing from Akron, Ohio — kicked off the highly-anticipated seventh annual alternative rock event with “I Got Mine,” appearing on the 11-track project Attack & Release in 2008. The Black Keys delivered hits spanning more than two decades of music, including “Gold On The Ceiling,” “Lo/Hi,” “Tighten Up,” “Howling For You,” “Wild Child,” “Little Black Submarines,” “Lonely Boy” and, of course, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” following its release on Friday (January 12). Auerbach and Carney joined forces with Dan “The Automator” Nakamura and Beck to pen the debut single from their next album.