The Black Keys Are 'Howlin' For You' In Career-Spanning Set

The Black Keys performed an electric career-spanning set at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday (September 23).

The rock duo made their iHeartRadio Festival debut, kicking off their set with "Howlin' for You" from their 2010 album Brothers. The crowd was grooving along to the guitar riff and steady drums, belting along to the iconic "da da, da da, da's." Lead singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach took a brief moment to introduce himself and drummer Patrick Carney to the crowd before moving into "Wild Child," one of their newest tracks from 2022's Dropout Boogie.

Whistling the intro to "Tighten Up," Auerbach crooned that he's "bound to fall for you," continuing that he's "livin' just to keep going'/ goin' just to be sane/ All the while not knowin' such a shame. I don't need to get steady. I know just how I feel/ Tellin' you to be ready my dear."