Jordan Love's Girlfriend Trolls Cowboys Fans 'Leaving' During Playoff Game
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2024
Ronika Stone, the girlfriend of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, trolled Dallas Cowboys fans after they left AT&T Stadium early during their team's 48-32 loss to the Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday (January 14).
Stone, who plays volleyball at the University of Oregon, shared a video on her Instagram story with the caption "Leaving so soon Cowboys fans?!"
"I thought we were 'dem boyz? We dem boyz?" Stone said in the video, mocking the Cowboys' fans moniker as she showed rows of empty seats and turned the camera to herself and her sister, Ronna, before laughing.
Stone also shared a post on her TikTok account showing herself and her sister excitedly dancing in their seats with the caption, "Just checking in to see if y'all are still dem boyz?"
this is a Ronika Stone fan account pic.twitter.com/RPoamdXg87— Marissa (@marissagrace___) January 15, 2024
Love, who took over as the Packers' full-time starter this season and started in a postseason game for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday, threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 21 passing. The Packers initially scored on the first of running back Aaron Jones' three touchdowns midway through the first quarter and held a lead for the entirety of Sunday's game, which included a 27-7 advantage at halftime.
The seventh-seed Packers will face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday (January 20).