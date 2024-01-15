Jordan Love's Girlfriend Trolls Cowboys Fans 'Leaving' During Playoff Game

Ronika Stone, the girlfriend of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, trolled Dallas Cowboys fans after they left AT&T Stadium early during their team's 48-32 loss to the Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday (January 14).

Stone, who plays volleyball at the University of Oregon, shared a video on her Instagram story with the caption "Leaving so soon Cowboys fans?!"

"I thought we were 'dem boyz? We dem boyz?" Stone said in the video, mocking the Cowboys' fans moniker as she showed rows of empty seats and turned the camera to herself and her sister, Ronna, before laughing.

Stone also shared a post on her TikTok account showing herself and her sister excitedly dancing in their seats with the caption, "Just checking in to see if y'all are still dem boyz?"