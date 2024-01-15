Leaked War Plans Preparing For Russia To Start World War III Revealed

Germany is preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin to expand his country's war in Ukraine and attack several NATO ally countries within the next year, starting a potential World War III, according to leaked documents obtained and published by the German newspaper BILD via the New York Post.

The classified German Ministry of Defense documents included plans for the German military to gear up for a "hybrid" Russian attack in Eastern Europe and detailed several concerning scenarios that could potentially take place in the coming months. One scenario, which was referred to as, "Alliance Defense 2025," includes Russia mobilizing an additional 200,000 soldiers beginning in February.

The Kremlin would then launch a massive "spring offensive" against Ukrainian armed forces in response to the financial support the neighboring country has received from Western allies, including the United States, amid the ongoing invasion. Russia is also suspected to possibly use "severe cyberattacks" to begin waging war in the Baltics by July while stirring discontent among its nationals currently in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The clashes could later lead to "Zapad 2024," which is described as a large-scale military "exercise" in which 50,000 Kremlin soldiers would be present in the west of Russia and Belarus by September. Russia would then move troops and mid-range missiles to Kalinigrad, which is a territory it occupies located between Lithuania and Poland -- both NATO member-- to bombard the region with propaganda warning of an imminent attack led by NATO forces in an effort to conquer the Swualki Gap between Belarus and Kaliningrad.

The worst-case-scenario exercise would see Russia use to use propaganda to proclaim "border conflicts" or "riots with numerous deaths" to incite violence in the Suwalki Gap area during post-2024 U.S. presidential election transition period in December, according to the documents obtained by BILD.

Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24, 2022. The announcement served as the final action ahead of an attack by the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine had attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and more than 18,500 others were injured amid the ongoing war, according to a press release shared by the United Nations in November.