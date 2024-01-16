Ben Stiller Praises Ohio Town For Being 'So Kind' During Filming

If you think you saw Ben Stiller wondering around Ohio recently, you may be right. The Zoolander actor has been in the Buckeye State filming a new movie and had to share his gratitude to the community for being "so kind."

According to WHIO, Stiller has been in Wilmington filming a new movie called Nutcrackers, which Deadline previously reported in December was in production in Ohio. The comedy-drama film directed by David Gordon Green, which also stars Linda Cardellini, follows Stiller's character who "must reluctantly travel to rural Ohio to look after his four rambunctious nephews after their parents die in a car accident."

Stiller recently shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself standing outside the Clinton County History Center in Wilmington alongside a message of thanks to the community for its generosity.

"Thanks everyone in Wilmington for being so kind and generous," he wrote. "Loved filming here!" he wrote. He also gave a shoutout to The Murphy Theater, calling it a "beautiful theater with lots of history."

In his photo, Stiller can also be seen standing next to the history center's sign, which displayed a message asking for a new installment of one of his biggest movies.

"Ben — we're ready for Night At The Museum 4 How about you?" the sign read, referencing Stiller's Night at the Museum franchise where he stars as a night security guard at a museum where the exhibits come to life. He seems to be on board with the suggestion, telling the center "yes [...] let's go for #4!"

Check out his post below.