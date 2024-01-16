Former NFL And Florida Gators Linebacker Ronald Powell Dead At 32
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2024
Former Florida Gators standout and NFL linebacker Ronald Powell has died at the age of 32, his former collegiate teammate, Junior Galette, initially revealed on Monday (January 15).
"I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL," Galette wrote o his X account.
The Gators confirmed Powell's death in a statement shared on their social media accounts Tuesday (January 16).
"We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the team wrote.
I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL ….. pic.twitter.com/Rx9dS7J4S5— SACKMAN LIVES (@JuniorGalette93) January 15, 2024
We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell.— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 16, 2024
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3a55C4cHWn
Powell ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2010 national recruiting cycle, according to Rivals.com, and was the 2010 U.S. Army All-American Bowl MVP prior to officially signing his letter of intent with the Gators. The California native recorded 79 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections and one forced fumble during three seasons in Gainesville, which included earning a medical redshirt in 2012 after being sidelined by two separate ACL tears during his junior season.
Powell was selected by the New Orleans Saints at No. 169 overall in the fifth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and recorded two tackles in 14 career appearances.