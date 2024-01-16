Former NFL And Florida Gators Linebacker Ronald Powell Dead At 32

Former Florida Gators standout and NFL linebacker Ronald Powell has died at the age of 32, his former collegiate teammate, Junior Galette, initially revealed on Monday (January 15).

"I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL," Galette wrote o his X account.

The Gators confirmed Powell's death in a statement shared on their social media accounts Tuesday (January 16).

"We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the team wrote.