NFL Team Confirms Interview With Jim Harbaugh

The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed that they "completed an interview" with University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday (January 15).

"We’ve completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for head coach," the Chargers wrote on their social media accounts.

On Sunday (January 14), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harbaugh was scheduled to interview for the Chargers' head coaching position on Monday.

"Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. That is his first NFL interview this cycle," Rapoport said, acknowledging Harbaugh's past discussions with NFL teams in recent years.

"My understanding is there's some mutual interest here between Harbaugh and the chargers, would make the most sense for him of any of the openings, but obviously we will see if that's where he goes or if Michigan continues their fight to keep him, that is something they're trying to do," Rapoport added.