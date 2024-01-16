Popular Cereal Added To Recalled Products In Nevada From Food Conglomerate

Quaker Oats has expanded its recall, encompassing granola bars, snacks and select varieties of its popular Cap'n Crunch cereal in Nevada and across the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The packaged foods manufacturer announced on Thursday that it is recalling additional products, extending to more cereal bars and snacks.

The affected items, as listed by the US Food and Drug Administration, now include Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor, Cap'n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar, Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry, Cap'n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal and Cap'n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal.

Salmonella, a type of bacteria, can be present in animal products, fruits, vegetables, flour and processed foods like prepared entrees, warns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the CDC estimating over 1 million annual cases of foodborne illness caused by Salmonella, most healthy individuals exposed to it may experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

However, the CDC cautions that children under five, adults over 65 and individuals with compromised immune systems face a higher risk of severe or fatal infection.

Quaker Oats confirmed that the recalled products were distributed nationwide, including Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers are urged to check for any of the recalled products and dispose of them.