The 'Most Outrageous' Dessert You Can Find In Florida

Everyone craves a sweet treat once in a while, whether it's a nice helping of fresh fruit or the most stacked milkshake ever. Some eateries take it to the next level by baking a huge cake with multiple layers, creating whimsical pieces of candy, or loading a bowl of ice cream with all sorts of goodies. Plenty of customers are happy to indulge in these unique treats.

For those who love a good sugar rush, LoveFood rounded up the "most outrageous" dessert in every state. Writers consulted reviews, their own first-hand experiences, and other sources to determine their picks.

The pie sampler from Fireman Derek's Bake Shop was named Florida's most insane dessert! Here's what makes this creation spectacular:

"The chefs at Fireman Derek’s know their way around the Sunshine State’s most famous dessert – their version, featuring zippy, hand-squeezed Key limes and a smooth and buttery graham cracker crust is a sweet-tart delight. A classic it may be, but for something more indulgent, the Pie Sampler – which allows you to combine six pie flavours in one – is the way to go. Decadent and delicious options include the Cookie Monster, minty Grasshopper, classic apple, pecan, Nutella, and a dulce de leche, banana cream and caramel sauce number."