The 'Most Outrageous' Dessert You Can Find In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

January 16, 2024

Key lime pie
Photo: olvas / iStock / Getty Images

Everyone craves a sweet treat once in a while, whether it's a nice helping of fresh fruit or the most stacked milkshake ever. Some eateries take it to the next level by baking a huge cake with multiple layers, creating whimsical pieces of candy, or loading a bowl of ice cream with all sorts of goodies. Plenty of customers are happy to indulge in these unique treats.

For those who love a good sugar rush, LoveFood rounded up the "most outrageous" dessert in every state. Writers consulted reviews, their own first-hand experiences, and other sources to determine their picks.

The pie sampler from Fireman Derek's Bake Shop was named Florida's most insane dessert! Here's what makes this creation spectacular:

"The chefs at Fireman Derek’s know their way around the Sunshine State’s most famous dessert – their version, featuring zippy, hand-squeezed Key limes and a smooth and buttery graham cracker crust is a sweet-tart delight. A classic it may be, but for something more indulgent, the Pie Sampler – which allows you to combine six pie flavours in one – is the way to go. Decadent and delicious options include the Cookie Monster, minty Grasshopper, classic apple, pecan, Nutella, and a dulce de leche, banana cream and caramel sauce number."

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop has three locations in Florida: two in Miami and one in Fort Lauderdale.

Curious about other crazy desserts in the country? Visit lovefood.com for the continued list of every state's most outrageous treats.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.