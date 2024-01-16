Urn Discovered In Donation Bin At Florida Goodwill
By Zuri Anderson
January 16, 2024
Authorities in Florida are looking for the owner of an urn that was donated to a popular thrift shop.
Employees at the Goodwill off Island Park Road in Lee County found the white, floral-painted urn inside one of their donation bins last Friday (January 12), according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Officials said a deputy responded to the business and recovered the urn, which is currently stored for safekeeping at their Evidence facility.
"If this urn belongs to you, or someone you know, please contact us at 239-477-1000, and ask for Evidence," LCSO wrote. "We would like to make sure this gets to its rightful owner."
This wasn't the first time the remains of a person were spotted at a Florida thrift shop. Last year, an anthropologist found an actual human skull in the Halloween section of a store. This incident also happened in Lee County.
There have been some wild stories involving human ashes across the country. Someone threatened to flush the ashes of a 103-year-old woman and her husband during an apartment dispute in New York City. Then, there was the heartbreaking tale of a 17-year-old girl who lost a ring containing the ashes of her late father.