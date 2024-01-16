Urn Discovered In Donation Bin At Florida Goodwill

Authorities in Florida are looking for the owner of an urn that was donated to a popular thrift shop.

Employees at the Goodwill off Island Park Road in Lee County found the white, floral-painted urn inside one of their donation bins last Friday (January 12), according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Officials said a deputy responded to the business and recovered the urn, which is currently stored for safekeeping at their Evidence facility.

"If this urn belongs to you, or someone you know, please contact us at 239-477-1000, and ask for Evidence," LCSO wrote. "We would like to make sure this gets to its rightful owner."