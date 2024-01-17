2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees Revealed

Awards Season is officially in full swing, and the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning this spring to celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the last year, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits this year.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to #1. Artists receiving multiple nominations include, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas. See the full list of nominees below.

Once again, iHeartRadio will be giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting begins January 18th, and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fans across the country will be able to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.