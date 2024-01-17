Major Update On Nick Sirianni's Future With Eagles Amid Speculation

The report came two days after the Eagles were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card Round blowout loss on Monday (January 15), which followed a historic regular season collapse. Philadelphia went 10-1 before losing five of its final six regular season games, finishing as the sixth seed in the NFC, prior to the playoff loss this week.

Eagles veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox gave a passionate defense of Sirianni amid speculation over the coach's job status.

"What is there to talk about, man? He's a winner. He's a winning head coach," Cox said via ESPN. "Did we have some bumps this year? Yeah. But every team, every organization, everybody goes through it. But we don't look at firing a man who obviously has won 10-plus games two years in a row, who's taken this organization to three playoff appearances three years in a row. That's a respect.

"Coach is a good leader for this team, he does a really good job. Did we come up short? Yeah. Did things happen this year? Yeah. But I don't discuss firing a man. This man's got a family."

Sirianni, who had previously worked as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020, was hired as the Eagles' head coach in 2021 and has a 34-17 (2-3 postseason) record in three seasons, all of which resulted in playoff berths, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.