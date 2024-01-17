Jason Kelce Breaks Silence Amid Retirement Reports

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he said. “Frustated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”

Kelce was reported to have told his teammates that he plans to retire after 13 NFL seasons following Monday's Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday morning.

"Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources. The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time is said to be real and happening," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Kelce is among five centers in NFL history to have been selected as an All-Pro at least six times, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson and Jim Ringo. The Cleveland Heights native was selected by the Eagles at No. 191 overall in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent his entire career with the franchise, winning Super Bowl LII and starting in all 193 games he appeared in.

Kelce opted to return for his 13th NFL season in March after mulling retirement, which was documented in the Amazon Prime Video documentary 'Kelce,' and signed a one-year contract this past offseason.