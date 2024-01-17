What sets one area apart from another when searching for a place to call home? For some, it may be proximity and access to exciting nightlife, fun entertainment venues and a delicious restaurant scene. Others may determine that affordability and a lower cost of living are the keys to a great place to live. When it comes down to it, it's likely some combination of all factors that influences a decision to settle down.

According a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in in Missouri is St. Louis County, with a population over 1 million, median home value of $220,100, median household income of $72,562 and median rent price of $1,032.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best county to live in Missouri:

"St. Louis County is a suburb that lies between St. Louis and the Mississippi River. It boasts the Butterfly House, a butterfly zoo operated by the Missouri Botanical Garden in Faust Park in Chesterfield, Missouri, and the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, in Grantwood Village, where Grant lived in the 1850s. The property consists of 850 acres of fields, orchards, and woods. There's also the Laumeier Sculpture Park, which has more than 60 outdoor sculptures and educational programs in Sunset Hills."

See the full list of best counties to live in at stacker.com.