Timbaland, R.E.M. & More To Be Inducted To Songwriters Hall Of Fame

"It caught me off guard because you know for me, I don't never look at my work to be put up on a pedestal," Timbaland said. "I just love to keep working and doing God gave me the gift to do."



“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first," SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said. "Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch ... nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter. We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”



There will be more special award nominees announced in the coming months. The Songwriters Hall of Fame is scheduled to go down on Thursday, June 13th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.