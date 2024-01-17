Tom Brady, Irina Shayk Spotted Together Again

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk were spotted together again at a restaurant in Manhattan on Monday (January 15), TMZ reports.

Brady and Shayk reportedly spent two hours at Brasserie Fouquet's, which is housed within Hotel Fouquet, in Tribeca. The two were last seen together publicly leaving Art Basel in Miami last month.

Brady, who divorced his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, in October 2022, was first spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21, 2023, and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reported at the time.