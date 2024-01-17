Tom Brady, Irina Shayk Spotted Together Again
By Jason Hall
January 17, 2024
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk were spotted together again at a restaurant in Manhattan on Monday (January 15), TMZ reports.
Brady and Shayk reportedly spent two hours at Brasserie Fouquet's, which is housed within Hotel Fouquet, in Tribeca. The two were last seen together publicly leaving Art Basel in Miami last month.
Brady, who divorced his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, in October 2022, was first spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21, 2023, and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reported at the time.
ICYMI: Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Enjoyed Pricey Dinner in NYC | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Ec3cXjELeU— TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2024
In August, Shayk was spotted cozying up with longtime ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, whom she shares a daughter with, during a vacation in Italy. A source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Brady and Shayk "aren't in a committed relationship" shortly after the photos were shared publicly.
Brady announced his retirement last February and is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst next season. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories -- having won six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- are more than any other NFL player or team.