Tom Brady's 'Billionaire Bunker' Mansion Nears Completion

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's waterfront mansion along the exclusive Miami area known as 'Billionaire Bunker' is nearing completion, according to renderings obtained by the New York Post.

The estate in the gated Indian Creek Village community reportedly includes a gym, study, waterfront pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and motor court with a multi-car garage. Brady is reportedly expected to move into the Miami mansion this spring, sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post.

Indian Creek has been dubbed 'Billionaire Bunker' after attracting several notable names including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The 2-acre lot at Indian Creek was initially purchased by Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, nearly three years ago through an LLC with ties to Fontainebleau Development, whose chairman, Jeffrey Soffer, also lives in the private community. The LLC reportedly secured a $35 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase in relation to the Brady property in June.