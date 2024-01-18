2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: All The Alternative & Rock Nominees

Awards Season is officially in full swing, and the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning this spring to celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the last year, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits this year.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.

We've rounded up all of the alternative and rock nominees below for your convenience. Once again, iHeartRadio will be allowing fans to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting begins today, January 18th, and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards .

Fans across the country will be able to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

Duo/Group of the Year:

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Lost” - Linkin Park

“Love From The Other Side” - Fall Out Boy

“One More Time”- Blink-182

“Rescued”- Foo Fighters

“This Is Why”- Paramore

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year:

“72 Seasons” - Metallica

“Dead Don’t Die”- Shinedown

“Lost” - Linkin Park

“Need A Favor” - Jelly Roll

“Rescued” - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: