Police Confirm Why Josh Giddey Won't Be Charged In Minor Relationship Probe
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2024
The Newport Beach Police Department confirmed that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to" Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey following the conclusion of an investigation into accusations of an improper relationship with an underage girl.
"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the department wrote in a statement shared on its X account Wednesday (January 17). "Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey. The Newport Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public, while also ensuring the rights of all those involved.
The department's confirmation came shortly after it was citied in TMZ Sports' report on Giddey not being charged following the completion of the investigation, which was launched in November 2023 after related posts were shared on social media. Newport Police had previously stated that the girl and her family are refusing to cooperate with officials.
"The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor," the department said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY on November 29. "The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.
"The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation."
NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the league was investigation the allegations against Giddey, 21, in a statement obtained by the Athletic's Shams Charania on November 24.
The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2023
Giddey broke his silence two days after the posts were initially shared on social media accusing him of an inappropriate relationship with a potentially underage girl.
Josh Giddey on the online allegations: pic.twitter.com/p5gb4apj0e— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 24, 2023
“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said via USA TODAY Sports.
“I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey added when asked about the accusations again.
Giddey was selected by the Thunder at No. 6 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft out of his native Australia and has been a key factor in the franchise's successful rebuild, averaging 11.8 points, points, 4.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for Oklahoma City, which currently ranks second in the Western Conference through its first 40 games of the 2023-24 NBA season.