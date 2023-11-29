Crucial Issue In Probe Of NBA Player's Alleged Relationship With Minor

The Newport Beach Police Department is facing an issue in its ongoing investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey and a minor, claiming the girl and her family are refusing to cooperate with officials.

"The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor," the department said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday (November 29). "The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.

"The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the league was investigation the allegations against Giddey, 21, in a statement obtained by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday (November 24).