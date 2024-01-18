Selena Gomez & David Henrie To Reunite On 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Reboot

Wizards of Waverly Place is getting a reboot! This week, Deadline reported that Disney has ordered a pilot for a follow-up to their hit show starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Jake T. Austin.

The show is being executive produced by Gomez and Henrie and they're both expected to appear in the new show. Gomez will be guest-starring in the pilot, reprising her role as Alex Russo, and Henrie will be reprising his role of Justin Russo as a series regular. The new cast members include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

According to Deadline, the reboot's plot will take place "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

The powerful young wizard named Billie will be portrayed by Brown, and Thiele will play Justin's oldest son Roman Russo, while Gianopulos will play Justin's wife, Giada.

As of January 18th, the revival show has yet to be officially announced and there's no say on when they'll start filming the pilot. Wizards of Waverly Place first aired on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and launched Gomez's career as both an actor and singer. The cast also included Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise. In 2013 everyone except Henrie reunited for a TV special called The Wizards Return: Alex Vs Alex.