Severed Hand Found In Colorado Security Guard's Coat Pocket: Report

A Colorado security guard was recently arrested after authorities discovered a severed human hand in his coat pocket. Solomon Martinez, 26, was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder last week, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Pueblo Chieftain.

Pueblo police said they responded to a report of a homicide at Fountain Creek south of Highway 47 on January 10. Officers found a deceased woman in the creek, who hasn't been publicly identified as of Thursday morning (January 18).

A day before the gruesome discovery, Martinez's roommate contacted police about the security guard washing blood off himself with a car wash hose, the affidavit claims. The roommate also claimed Martinez asked for help digging a 10-foot hole, authorities wrote.

Another witness alleges he spotted Martinez dragging a body down to the creek bed. The witness reportedly recorded the incident and turned the footage, which shows a body without a head, over to police for review, reports state.

When police pulled up to Martinez's job to arrest him, an officer discovered a human hand in a plastic hand inside the left chest pocket of the security guard's jacket, the affidavit claims. Officials believe the hand belongs to the woman found dead in the creek. Martinez admitted to having the hand in his jacket for two days but denied killing the woman, according to reports.

Online records show the 26-year-old remains jailed in Pueblo County on a $1 million cash-only bond.