Teacher's Aide Admits To Having Sex With 'Numerous' Teen Boys

A former Kentucky elementary school teacher aide admitted to having sex with "numerous" teenage boys while pleading guilty in federal court last week, the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky announced in a news release.

Ellen Phillips, 38, of Danville, who was formerly known as Ellen Snell, was charged with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. Phillips' victims were reported to be boys from Boyle and Garrard Counties ranging in ages of 14 and 16, which included sometimes engaging in sex with multiple at the same time, she admitted in her plea agreement.

Phillips specifically admitted to convincing a 15-year-old boy to sneak out of his house and meet her for sex on December 22, 2022, after repeatedly messaging him on Facebook, as part of her plea deal. The former teacher aide offered the boy alcohol and oral sex if he could sneak out after he told her he was unable to leave his home and offered excuses he could tell his mother, but the boy ultimately didn't meet with Phillips that night.

Phillips reportedly communicated with other victims through Snapchat, Facebook and text messaging to meet them for sex. One victim's mother, who spoke to FOX 56 on the condition of anonymity, claims that she and Phillips went to high school together and their children grew up together.

Phillips was arrested in April 2023 after two minors told police that she had raped them on three separate occasions between July 6, 2022 and August 15, 2022 when both victims were age 16. The former teacher aide was initially charged in Kentucky state court and still faces multiple third-degree sodomy and third-degree rape charges in various counties, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.