Ex-Teacher Molested 15-Year-Old Boy While Her Own Baby Was Present: Police

A former Louisiana teacher is accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy while her own infant child was present, according to authorities.

Tatum Hatch, 32, who had previously worked at West Monroe High School, was arrested on Wednesday (January 3) and charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, KTVE reports. Hatch reportedly exchanged inappropriate messages with the victim for about a year and a half prior to her arrest, which included sending nudes, expressing concern that she wouldn't be the one to take his virginity and suggesting he come through her bedroom window to have sex with her, according to court documents.

Hatch allegedly touched the boy's genitals in her car while her infant was present during a meet up that took place near the victim's home about a year ago, court documents stated. Police were contacted after the victim's father became aware of the alleged relationship last month.

The boy showed Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office investigators Instagram messages shared between himself and the former teacher, who resigned in late December amid the launch of the probe. The 15-year-old claimed Hatch sent him nude selfies, however, the images disappeared as they were sent through Instagram's vanish mode.

A forensic download recovered a nude photo sent by Hatch to the minor, according to court documents. Hatch allegedly admitted that she communicated with the boy through Instagram, but refrained from answering certain questions in fear of losing her children. The former teacher left her job at West Monroe High School on December 26, 11 days after being placed on administrative leave, the Ouachita Parish school board confirmed to KTVE on Thursday (January 4).

Hatch is scheduled to appear in court on Friday (January 5).