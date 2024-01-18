Texas Town Honored As One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

Beautiful towns are cherished gems scattered across each state’s landscape, characterized by an individualized charm that enchants residents and visitors alike. These idyllic locales often feature picturesque streets, historic architecture and a sense of community that contributes to their timeless allure.

Condé Nast Traveler recently published a story about the most beautiful towns in America:

“While most travelers flock to New York and Los Angeles, the most beautiful small towns in America offer an entirely different—and, dare we say, better?—glimpse at what this country has to offer. You’ll find tiny enclaves filled with friendly locals, walkable downtown areas lined with mom-and-pop cafes, quiant boutique hotels, and incredible views of some of the best landscapes in the U.S.

Whether you’re looking for some over-the-top American charm (we’re looking at you, Stowe), a taste of the wild west (Deadwood, anyone?), or incredible ocean views (hello, Paia), these idyllic cities are well worth adding to your itineraries. And once you realize that the restaurant-to-people ratios lean way in your favor, you may never want to leave.

While wouldn’t dare tell you to avoid big cities altogether, we invite you to embrace the slower pace of life—and refreshing lack of crowds—in these amazing small towns.”

One town that made the cut is Marfa, Texas, which has a population of 1,974:

“Marfa has become a bucket list trip for anyone who’s tapped into culture. Here, there are 16 galleries—one for every 124 residents of this isolated town—in addition to the Chinati Foundation, which holds hundreds of works by Dan Flavin, John Chamberlain, Donald Judd, and more. The town received its first full service hotel in 2017, the Hotel Saint George, though budget-conscious and adventurous travelers should look into glamping at El Cosmico. As for dining, try out Marpho, a Vietnamese bánh mì and pho emporium, or Planet Marfa, which serves up a mean plate of nachos.”