What sets one area apart from another when searching for a place to call home? For some, it may be proximity and access to exciting nightlife, fun entertainment venues and a delicious restaurant scene. Others may determine that affordability and a lower cost of living are the keys to a great place to live. When it comes down to it, it's likely some combination of all factors that influences a decision to settle down.

According a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in in Ohio is Delaware County, with a population around 211,000, median home value of $336,600, median household income of $116,284 and median rent price of $1,202.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best county to live in Ohio:

"Delaware County, in central Ohio just north of Columbus, was named after a Native American tribe that was forced to move west of the Mississippi River. The discovery of natural gas in the area sparked industrial growth after the Civil War. Today it has golf courses, craft wines and brews, and shops. The Delaware [County] Fair continues to play host to the Little Brown Jug, part of the Grand Circuit series of harness racing."

See the full list of best counties to live in at stacker.com.