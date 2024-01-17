Ohio Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in Ohio can be found at Senate Restaurant outside of Cincinnati, which serves either the tasty truffle fries or the indulgent duck fat fries. Senate Restaurant is located at 1100 Summit Place in Blue Ash.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"While the Senate Restaurant is far from a hidden gem, due to the national attention it receives, sometimes places are famous because they really are that good. This restaurant is a case in point, as they serve by far the best fries in the Buckeye State. They come either fried in duck fat until rich and golden brown, or decadently drizzled in truffle oil. No matter which fries are ordered, they are almost guaranteed to be life changing."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.