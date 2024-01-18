What sets one area apart from another when searching for a place to call home? For some, it may be proximity and access to exciting nightlife, fun entertainment venues and a delicious restaurant scene. Others may determine that affordability and a lower cost of living are the keys to a great place to live. When it comes down to it, it's likely some combination of all factors that influences a decision to settle down.

According a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in in Wisconsin is Ozaukee County, which is included in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. The county has a population around 91,000, median home value of $305,700, median household income of $86,915 and median rent price of $960.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best county to live in Wisconsin:

"Ozaukee County is on Lake Michigan, north of Milwaukee. You can visit the Cedar Creek Winery or the Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve. Other areas of interest include the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts and the Ozaukee County Historical Society's Pioneer Village. The county's schools, on average, rank in the top 1% of the state's public schools."

