Cage The Elephant Returns With New Song 'Neon Pill'

Cage The Elephant is kicking off this year new with brand new music, as the band as returned with their new song, "Neon Pill."

Teasing the track earlier this week on social media, and revealing its release date, the band also shared the song's cover art, which features a face with a green background, and three "neon pills" in the mouth of the face. Small text in the lefthand corner of the cover art reads, "Usual Dosage: See package insert for full prescribing information.Store at 20 degrees to 25 degrees celsius (68 degrees to 77 degrees Fahrenheit) [See USP Controlled Room Temperature]. Dispense in a tight, light-resistant container as defined in the USP, with a child-resistant closure (as required)."