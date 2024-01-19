Cage The Elephant Returns With New Song 'Neon Pill'
By Taylor Fields
January 19, 2024
Cage The Elephant is kicking off this year new with brand new music, as the band as returned with their new song, "Neon Pill."
Teasing the track earlier this week on social media, and revealing its release date, the band also shared the song's cover art, which features a face with a green background, and three "neon pills" in the mouth of the face. Small text in the lefthand corner of the cover art reads, "Usual Dosage: See package insert for full prescribing information.Store at 20 degrees to 25 degrees celsius (68 degrees to 77 degrees Fahrenheit) [See USP Controlled Room Temperature]. Dispense in a tight, light-resistant container as defined in the USP, with a child-resistant closure (as required)."
In the chorus, the band's Matt Shultz sings, "It's a hit and run, oh no/ Double-crossed by a neon pill/ Like a loaded gun, my love/ I lost control of the wheel/ Double crossed by a neon pill."
"Neon Pill" is Cage The Elephant's first new music since the release of their 2019 album Social Cues, which included singles like "Ready To Let Go," "Black Madonna," "Skin and Bones" and the project's title track "Social Cues." And while the guys haven't yet announced a new album, with the arrival of "Neon Pill," and wiping their Instagram clean, it seems the band is ready to usher in a new era of music.
Listen to Cage The Elephant's new song "Neon Pill" below.