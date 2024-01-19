David Lee Roth just added some major fuel to the fire in his ongoing feud with Sammy Hagar by blaming his "conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol" on getting "abducted by aliens" and "sex probed."

The verbal assault came in the form of a 25-minute-long video titled "The Ballad of Popsicle Sam" and was prompted by the Red Rocker's 2011 claim that he was abducted by aliens. It's also most likely retaliation from Hagar recently saying there was "no f***ing way" he'd tour with Diamond Dave again.

"According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens. I know when you’re abducted by aliens, you get sex probed," DLR said in the video. "I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar’s conduct. For the last 10 summers, I haven’t said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you. And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories. And I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed.”

“Does [sex probing] require apparatus? Is it a beam? We don’t know. We may never know. But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts," he continued. "And it’ll get worse and it’ll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam.”

Hagar plans to honor his Van Halen era during his summer tour this year, but it doesn't sound like fans can expect any appearances from his predecessor.

Listen to DLR's whole rant below.