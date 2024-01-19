Lil Dicky Releases First New Album This Decade, Highlights Dreamy Single
By Logan DeLoye
January 19, 2024
Lil Dicky released his first new album in eight years on Friday, January 19th, featuring 22 standout singles from the first three seasons of his hit TV series, "DAVE." According to a press release, the album, properly titled Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack), is so much more than a handful of songs from the acclaimed series. The release sounds the alarm on a new era of Lil Dicky, ushering immense anticipation for upcoming music that is just "on the horizon."
The first single off the album titled, "Mr. McAdams," released earlier this month, establishes the mood of the ingenious project. Lil Dicky uncovered the message behind the track, stating that it was created with his fellow dreamers in mind.
“This song is a tongue-in-cheek “shoot your shot” at even your dream girl kind of jam. It’s for all the dreamers out there! Everyone has a dream. Never has a song represented a manifestation to me more than this one, as eventually, I would be on the set of my TV show shooting the music video for it with Rachel McAdams and Brad Pitt. As surreal as life gets. These are my idols. True icons.”
Per IMDB, "DAVE" follows a "neurotic, mid-20s suburbanite is convinced that he's destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time." The main character of the series, (you guessed it) Dave, works relentlessly to try to prove this vision to others and encounters various trials along the way. Displaying extreme passion (also distinctively present throughout his extensive music career), main character Dave is actually played by Lil Dicky himself (also known as Dave Burd).
Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack) gives fans so much to look forward to as Lil Dicky marries production and music skills to set the scene for a relentlessly creative year that is only just getting started.
Listen to Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack) on iHeartRadio.