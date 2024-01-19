Ohio City Named The 'Laziest' In The State

America has a problem with people getting enough exercise. Those who struggle with it are sometimes called "lazy" but oftentimes other factors impact a person's ability to get quality exercise, such as lack of access, busy schedules or even poor mental health.

However, it is important to try and get physical activity in when you can. The Department of Health advises about 20-40 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise daily, but statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show only 1 in 4 adults meets the recommended guidelines.

24/7 Tempo searched around the country for cities that don't get as much exercise compared to others in their state, compiling a list of the "laziest" city in each state. For Ohio, that is Springfield, located about halfway between Dayton and Columbus. The adult obesity rate is 36.7% and 29% of adults report not exercising, compared to the state average of 35.8% and 23.5%, respectively. The site also notes that around 85.8% of the population has no access to places for exercise and 16.3% of adults report fair or poor health.

Here's how 24/7 Tempo determined the list:

"To determine the laziest city or metro area in every state — the city whose residents are getting the least exercise — 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the 2023 County Health Rankings, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The data reflects the self-reported share of adults in a city or metro area who do no exercise during their leisure time."

Check out the full list of lazy cities at 247tempo.com.